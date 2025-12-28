Johnson brought in all four targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-26 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Johnson tied for second in receptions while checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards as well for the Saints, continuing a multi-week run of productive performances. The veteran tight end has at least four receptions in seven straight games, and he's recorded at least 89 receiving yards in three of those contests. Johnson heads into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons already boasting a career-high 74 catches and 828 receiving yards across 16 games.