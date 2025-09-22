Johnson finished with six receptions on eight targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Johnson continued his early-season surge with another strong PPR effort despite his team suffering yet another loss. The veteran starter has been an early surprise in fantasy, racking up 19 receptions on 29 targets for 176 yards and a touchdown through three contests. Johnson has quickly become a must-start option at such a shallow fantasy position heading into next Sunday's road tilt against the Bills.