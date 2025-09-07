Johnson caught eight of 11 targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals.

Arizona's Trey McBride came into the game as the big-name tight end, but Johnson bested him in targets, catches and yards while posting game-high totals in the latter two categories. New Orleans' new offense under Kellen Moore could be a boon to all the team's top pass-catchers, as Spencer Rattler attempted a career-high 46 passes despite the game that the score remained fairly close the whole way, and his reliance on Johnson is especially promising for the 28-year-old TE. Johnson will look to make a splash again at home in Week 2 in a matchup against another elite player at his position, San Francisco's George Kittle.