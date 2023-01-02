Johnson recorded five receptions on seven targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Eagles.

The Saints were able to maintain a run-heavy offense in positive game script, but even so Johnson matched his season high with seven targets. He turned in a few big plays, highlighted by gains of 21 and 17 yards. Johnson was touchdown reliant earlier in the season, though he's now topped 60 receiving yards in two of his last three contests.