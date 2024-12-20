Johnson (foot) was a limited practice participant Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

He played through the same injury last week, catching two of three targets for 12 yards in a 20-19 loss to the Commanders while handling 71 percent snap share and 77 percent route share. Johnson's ability to log limited practices Thursday and Friday puts him on track to play Monday against the Packers, at which point he'll likely be catching passes from QB Spencer Rattler.