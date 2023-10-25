Johnson (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that he expected to have Johnson back in the lineup this Sunday against the Colts. The tight end has now taken a tangible step forward after missing four games and three weeks of practice, though his availability may remain in doubt if he can't progress to full participation by the end of the week. Taysom Hill (chest) took on the largest pass-catching role of his career the past two games but likely will see a drop in targets once Johnson is formally cleared to play.