Johnson gathered in all three of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 31-19 loss to Buffalo.

Johnson logged fewer than eight targets for the first time this season, finishing fifth on the team in this category behind wideouts Chris Olave (six), Rashid Shaheed (five) and Brandin Cooks (four) as well as running back Alvin Kamara (five). The Saints also logged more rushing attempts (34) than passing attempts (28) for the first time in 2025, as, unlike other games this season, the team didn't have to chase points while keeping the game within one score until midway through the fourth quarter. Johnson has been one of the top PPR tight ends this season, and he's now averaged 5.5 catches on 8.0 targets per game. He'll look to get back on track during next week's matchup versus the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 5.