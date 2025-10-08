Johnson (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson also tended to an ankle injury last week, but he was able to suit up for this past Sunday's win against the Giants and logged a typical 85 percent snap share on his way to two catches (on four targets) for 17 yards. He'll have a pair of practices to get back to full this week, or else risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.