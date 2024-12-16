Johnson gathered in two of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-19 loss against Washington.

Johnson caught two passes from quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second half. The rookie signal-caller took over from Jake Haener, who was benched after the Saints went scoreless in the first half. Johnson had a chance to secure a comeback win after fellow tight end Foster Moreau caught a one-yard touchdown as time expired in the fourth quarter; but, Johnson failed to connect with Rattler on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt. Johnson had caught a touchdown pass in two of the previous three games, but he and Moreau have continued to negate one another fantasy's relevance by splitting snaps and targets. This will likely remain the case during next week's road contest at Green Bay on Monday, Dec. 23.