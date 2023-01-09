Johnson hauled in their only target for 21 yards during Sunday's 10-7 loss against Carolina.

Johnson logged less than two targets for just the second time in 16 games. The 6-foot-4 tight end saw a massive increase in usage during the 2022 campaign, allowing him to finish with his best season as a pro. The 26-year-old recorded 42 receptions (on 65 targets) for 508 yards and a team-high seven receiving touchdowns. Johnson first emerged as a big-bodied red-zone target in 2021, but he became one of the Saints' top receivers due to the team's rash of injuries at wideout. The No. 1 tight end accumulated the team's second-most targets and receiving yards behind rookie wide receiver Chris Olave as well as the third-most receptions behind running back Alvin Kamara. Johnson will now enter the 2023 offseason as a restricted free agent.