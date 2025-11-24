Johnson hauled in six of seven targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 24-10 defeat to the Falcons.

Johnson tied his second-most receptions in a game this season. After catching touchdowns in each of his previous two outings, the tight end still finished as the Saints' second-leading receiver behind WR1 Chris Olave. Johnson also tied with running back Devin Neal and wideout Devaughn Vele for the team's second-most targets. Johnson is still pacing to have a career-best season, averaging 4.5 catches (on 6.2 targets) for 48.8 yards across 11 outings. He should continue to serve as New Orleans' No. 2 target during the Week 13 game versus Miami on Sunday, Nov. 30.