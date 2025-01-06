Johnson notched six receptions (on seven targets) for 80 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Johnson recorded a season high in yards, and he logged a season-high six receptions for the second week in a row. He and fellow tight end Foster Moreau (knee) saw increased production over the final two weeks, as rookie Spencer Rattler started in place of injured quarterback Derek Carr (hand). New Orleans was also without starting running back Alvin Kamara (groin) and wideouts Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) for the final three weeks. Johnson finishes the 2024 campaign with 50 catches for 548 yards and three touchdowns season over 17 games. These marks represent his new career highs for receptions and yards, as he just surpassed his numbers from 2022 when he played 16 regular-season games. Johnson signed a one-year, $5.2 million contract with the Saints last July, and it's unclear if the team will re-sign him once again this coming offseason.