Johnson caught five of nine targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

For the second straight game Johnson saw impressive volume, finishing second on the Saints in targets behind Chris Olave's 10, and this time the tight end was able to turn one of them into a score as he caught an 18-yard strike from Spencer Rattler inside the final two minutes of the first half. Johnson only saw 66 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2024, but he's already gotten 21 in the first two games of the current campaign, leading to a 13-125-1 line. He could be headed for another big effort in Week 3 against a Seahawks defense that gave up two TDs to San Francisco TEs -- George Kittle (hamstring) and Jake Tonges -- in its opener, before allowing a combined 7-58-0 line on eight targets to Steelers' tight ends Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth in Week 2.