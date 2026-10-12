Johnson brought in four of five targets for 16 yards in the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The veteran tight end tied Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele for the team lead in receptions, but given Tyler Shough threw for only 96 yards overall, Johnson could generate any meaningful fantasy production with his quartet of catches. Johnson has recorded at least four catches in four straight games, and despite Sunday's season-low yardage total, he's still compiled a solid 248 receiving yards and has five catches of 20-plus yards heading into a Week 6 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.