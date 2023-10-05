Johnson (calf) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

After injuring his calf in pregame warmups and not appearing in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Johnson has yet to mix into drills during the Saints' first two Week 5 practices. Unless Johnson bucks the trend and is able to return to the field Friday as a limited or full practice participant, he'll likely wind up missing a second straight game this Sunday at New England. Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham would both be in store for expanded roles at tight end if Johnson is sidelined this weekend.