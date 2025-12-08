Saints' Juwan Johnson: Modest yards on four catches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson secured all four targets for 38 yards in the Saints' 24-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The veteran tight end finished with modest production yardage-wise, but he did produce a team-high reception total. Johnson also finished second in receiving yards in what was a low-volume day for the air attack, but he now has at least four catches in six of the last seven contests going into a Week 15 home matchup against the Panthers next Sunday.
