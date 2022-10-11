Johnson caught one of his two targets for 13 yards over 44 offensive snaps in Saturday's 39-32 victory versus the Seahawks.

Johnson served as the Saints' No. 2 tight end for the second week in a row behind Adam Trautman, who caught two of his three targets for 32 yards and a touchdown over 50 (of 77) offensive snaps Sunday. As a result, the backup played a season-high 19 special-teams snaps. Johnson was also flagged for a false start midway through the fourth quarter, thus pushing New Orleans into a 4th-and-7 before punting from Seattle's 47-yard line. Nevertheless, he should continue to see significant playing time, as the Saints will likely lean into the running game with starting wideouts Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Chris Olave (concussion) all banged up.