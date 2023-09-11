Johnson compiled three receptions (on five targets) for 36 yards during Sunday's 16-15 win versus the Titans.

Johnson's biggest impact Sunday came at the end of the first half when he caught a pass over the middle for a 27-yard catch-and-run to start New Orleans' two-minute drill. This drive ultimately stalled when quarterback Derek Carr made threw an interception intended for the 6-foot-4 tight end that was undercut by Tennessee safety Amani Hooker. Johnson didn't manage to connect with Carr again throughout the remainder of Sunday's contest, and he ultimately finished with New Orleans' fourth-most targets behind starting wideouts Chris Olave (10), Michael Thomas (eight), and Rasheed Shaheed (six). Johnson is coming off a career-best 2022 season, so he should maintain a significant role in New Orleans' passing game moving forward.