Johnson (calf) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

The Saints announced that Johnson was questionable to return not long after this past Sunday's kickoff against the Buccaneers and later ruled him out entirely after halftime. In the end, he didn't log an offensive snap, and now the calf injury is keeping him out of drills to begin Week 5 prep. With Foster Moreau (ankle) logging a full session Wednesday, the team has two healthy options at tight end (also, Jimmy Graham) in the event Johnson has to miss some time.