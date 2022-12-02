Johnson (ankle) didn't practice Friday.
The tight end is in danger of missing Monday's game at Tampa Bay after back-to-back missed practices. He played only 45 percent of snaps and finished without a catch in last week's 13-0 loss to San Francisco, following six straight games with multiple receptions and at least 63 percent snap share (not to mention five TDs in the six-game stretch). Adam Trautman and Taysom Hill are the best bets to take on more snaps if Johnson can't play Monday night, though his absence might also free up more playing time for the team's depth wide receivers.
