Johnson (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Jacksonville.

Johnson will miss a fourth straight game and still hasn't practiced since injuring his calf during pregame warmups ahead of a Week 4 loss to Tampa Bay. His absence has freed up more snaps and routes for each of Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham, with Hill notably garnering a career-high eight targets in a loss to the Texans this past Sunday.