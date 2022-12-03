Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out and will not play Monday against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson never managed to practice this week, so it's not entirely surprising to see the touchdown threat sidelined. Expect Adam Trautman to see an increase in snaps while Taysom Hill will continue his usual multi-position production.
