Johnson secured all five targets for 32 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night.

The third-year tight end played a prominent role, particularly on the fourth quarter, when he recorded his first pair of touchdown grabs of the season from 17 and one yard out. Johnson had also played a significant role in Week 6 against the Bengals with a 4-41 line on six targets, and with Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Adam Trautman (ankle) all out Thursday night, the Oregon product finished even with Tre'Quan Smith for second in receptions. Johnson could continue to enjoy a solid complementary role moving forward, although the eventual return of Thomas and Landry could particularly eat into his opportunities.