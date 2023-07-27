Johnson has more competition for snaps after the Saints signed fellow tight end Jimmy Graham on Tuesday.

The Saints certainly have an interesting TE room, featuring a converted wide receiver (Johnson), a 36-year-old who was out of football last year (Graham), a part-time quarterback (Taysom Hill), a guy who battled cancer earlier this offseason (Foster Moreau) and a TE with 63 NFL starts to his name (Jesse James). Of course, Graham and James will need to fight for their roster spots, whereas Johnson, Moreau and Hill have larger contracts with considerable guarantees. There's still hope for Johnson to build on his 2022 breakout and perhaps see 5-6 targets per game after averaging 4.1 last year, but the crowded position group doesn't exactly help his fantasy outlook.