Johnson (undisclosed) took part in individual drills at Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson returning as at least a limited participant Thursday lends optimism to the notion that the undisclosed injury he sustained Tuesday or Wednesday is indeed minor, and shouldn't hamper him for more than a few days. The 28-year-old veteran has surpassed 500 receiving yards in two of the last three seasons and is currently positioned as New Orleans' clear top tight end, with positional mates Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) on the active/PUP list. A quick return to team reps will be beneficial for Johnson, as he works to establish chemistry with QBs Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.