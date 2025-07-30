Johnson (undisclosed) sustained an injury during training camp practices this week, John Sigler of USA Today reports.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore declined to confirm whether Johnson's undisclosed injury occurred Wednesday or Tuesday, when New Orleans held a walkthrough before a team outing, but he said an update on the veteran tight end's health will arrive Thursday, after testing is complete. Johnson, who re-signed on a three-year, $30.75 million deal this offseason, has operated as the Saints' top tight end through the early portion of training camp, with Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) both on the PUP list.