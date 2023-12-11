Johnson gathered in both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 28-6 victory against the Panthers.

Johnson caught two passes in the first half after logging three limited practices during Week 14 prep. The 27-year-old wound up playing a season-low 40 percent of New Orleans' offensive snaps, though it's unclear if this was due to his lingering quad issue or if he was just overtaken by Foster Moreau, as the latter played 63 percent of offensive snaps and was listed as the team's starting tight end Sunday. These two along with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham combined for just six catches on as many targets despite the absence of Taysom Hill (foot), and Graham logged the unit's lone receiving touchdown. Across nine appearances this season, Johnson has now recorded 20 receptions (on 34 targets) for 152 yards and one touchdown. His lackluster production this season, and especially over the last few weeks, leaves little confidence for his value heading into Week 15 versus the Giants.