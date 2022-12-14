Johnson (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, ESPN's Kat Terrell reports.
Johnson was unable to practice leading up to New Orleans' loss to Tampa Bay on Monday night in Week 13, so his return to practice early in this week is an encouraging sign. With the Week 14 bye to give additional healing time, hopefully Johnson will be able to return when New Orleans faces Atlanta in Week 15. Fellow tight end Adam Trautman was also limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle issue, so that will be worth monitoring over the week in order to project Johnson's potential playing time against Atlanta.
