Johnson is expected to serve as the Saints' starting tight end and primary option at the position in Thursday's game against the Cardinals with Adam Trautman (ankle) ruled out for the contest.

Trautman led the position group in snaps from Weeks 3 through 5, but his early exit in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals opened the door for Johnson to clear 70 percent of the offensive snaps for the first time since Week 2. Johnson finished the contest with four receptions for 41 yards on six targets on a 77 percent snap share, and he could see his play count tick up Thursday while Trautman is out for the entirety of the contest. Moreover, the Saints are down two of their top three receivers in Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), though Chris Olave (concussion) is back in action after a one-game absence. Even so, Johnson could conceivably find himself as the Saints' No. 3 target behind Olave and running back Alvin Kamara, as New Orleans' other pass-catching options at wideout and tight end are mostly underwhelming.