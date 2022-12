Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The same goes for Adam Trautman (back), with both TEs limited practice participants Wednesday through Friday. Johnson has dominated the tight-end targets in New Orleans this year, though an average of 4.1 per game still makes for a low floor in fantasy. The Saints will release their inactives 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.