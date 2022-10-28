Johnson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday and listed as a limited participant the final two days of the week, while fellow tight end Adam Trautman -- also listed as questionable -- managed just one limited practice Friday due to an ankle injury. Trautman was out last week for the Thursday loss to Arizona, in which Johnson caught five passes for 32 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson is the team's top receiving tight end either way, but his projection gets a slight boost if he plays and Trautman doesn't.
