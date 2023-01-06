The Saints list Johnson (quadriceps) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
New Orleans will tentatively enter the weekend with just one healthy tight end (Adam Trautman), as Taysom Hill (back) is also listed as questionable for the season finale. Considering both Johnson and Hill closed the week with a pair of limited practices, there's a good chance the Saints could have both players available to fill their usual roles. Johnson has been the Saints' top pass-catching tight end this season, as he enters the Week 18 contest with 41 receptions for 487 yards and seven touchdowns on 64 targets across his 15 appearances.
