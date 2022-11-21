Johnson hauled in three of four targets for 47 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Rams.

Johnson once again played a significant role during this bounce-back performance for the Saints' offense, as he tied running back Alvin Kamara for the team's second-most receiving yards behind wideout Chris Olave. The tight end also caught an eight-yard touchdown from quarterback Andy Dalton in the second quarter, marking his third straight game with at least 42 receiving yards and one score. Outside of a disappointing two-catch performance against the Raiders in Week 8, Johnson has been a consistent factor in the passing game for the past five games, and he should maintain this reliable role next week against San Francisco.