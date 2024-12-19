Johnson (foot) was limited at practice Thursday.

For a third week in a row, Johnson is tending to a foot injury, but he's been able to log a typical workload the last two games en route to six catches (on eight targets) for 62 yards and one touchdown. With Taysom Hill out for the season due to a torn ACL, Johnson and Foster Moreau have been handling the TE reps the last three games, and neither player has topped 50 receiving yards in any given week, while both have recorded one TD catch apiece. In any case, Johnson's status will be monitored as the week goes on to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Monday's visit to the Packers.