Johnson (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though his limited listing represented no change from Wednesday, Johnson may have been cleared to take part in more drills Thursday than he had a day earlier. According to Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana, the tight end was sporting a standard practice jersey during Thursday's session, after he had donned a red non-contact jersey Wednesday. Johnson may need to participate fully in Friday's practice to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, but he looks to be on a path to playing this weekend.