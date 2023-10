Johnson (calf) was listed as DNP on Monday's estimated practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson hasn't played since Week 3. In his Week 6 absence against the Texans, Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham handled tight end duties for New Orleans. Hill turned eight targets into a 7-49-0 line, and Moreau caught all four of his looks for 33 yards. Graham wasn't targeted in the loss.