Johnson (calf) was a full practice participant Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson is set to play Monday night against Carolina, after catching three of five targets for 36 yards in a 16-15 win over the Titans last week. He finished the game with 75 percent snap share and 81 percent route share, unimpacted by the presence of offseason additions Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham (12 combined routes, no targets).