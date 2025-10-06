Johnson caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 26-14 win over the Giants.

The tight end produced his worst numbers of 2025, and while the returns of Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau from knee injuries didn't cut into Johnson's workload at all -- he was on the field for 56 offensive snaps (85 percent) -- Spencer Rattler and the Saints' offense did make an effort to attack downfield more than they had in the first month of the year. That change may have had more to do with the quality of the Giants' secondary than it did any growth in Rattler's game, but the window for Johnson to be a reliable fantasy option may be closing rapidly. He'll try to bounce back in Week 6 against the Patriots.