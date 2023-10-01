Johnson (calf) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

Not long after Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Saints relayed that Johnson was questionable to return due to a calf injury. Upon additional testing, he won't be available to the offense for the rest of Week 4. With Foster Moreau (ankle) inactive, Jimmy Graham is New Orleans' only healthy and available tight end Sunday. Johnson's next chance for game action will arrive Sunday, Oct. 8 at New England.