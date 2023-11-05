Johnson caught all five of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

Johnson caught a three-yard touchdown pass thrown by Taysom Hill. The touchdown was Johnson's first of the season and gave the Saints a 24-17 lead with 11:05 to play. Neither team scored again, so it held up as the game-winning score. Johnson hasn't reached 40 receiving yards in any of his five appearances this season, but he scored seven touchdowns in 2022 and will look to get back into the end zone in Week 10 against the Vikings.