Johnson secured four of seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 30-22 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

The talented tight end was third in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Saints, and the latter two figures set and tied a season high, respectively. Johnson's catch total was his highest since Week 12 as well, and he scored for the second time in four days on a five-yard touchdown grab just past the midway point of the fourth quarter. Johnson next takes aim at a Buccaneers defense that's been vulnerable to tight ends all season when the Saints square off with their division rival in a Week 17 road matchup on New Year's Eve.