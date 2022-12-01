Johnson didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson was idle for the Saints' first Week 13 practice after he played 24 snaps on offense (45 percent share) while failing to reel in either of his targets in this past Sunday's 13-0 loss to the 49ers. The knee issue may explain why Johnson handled his lowest snap share of the season, and the injury at least temporarily puts his status into question for Monday's game at Tampa Bay. Adam Trautman is the next man up for reps at tight end if Johnson is unable to play this week.
