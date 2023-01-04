Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury.
Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus-yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over that three-game stretch. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
