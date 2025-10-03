Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Johnson followed up Wednesday's absence due to an ankle injury with a limited session Thursday. He wasn't able to progress enough to avoid a designation in advance of the weekend, but his status nonetheless will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, fellow TEs Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) also are listed as questionable, but the Saints will need to activate them from the reserve/PUP list by Saturday afternoon in order for them to have a chance to play Week 5.