Johnson secured six of eight targets for 59 yards in the Saints' 45-24 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

Johnson tied for second in receptions and also finished as the runner-up in receiving yards on the night for the Saints in the lopsided loss. The veteran tight end has gotten the season off to a productive start, recording at least 53 receiving yards in each contest and posting 14 catches of 21 catches in the last two games alone. Johnson also has drawn at least seven targets in three of the first four games, affording him a very appealing fantasy floor going into a Week 5 home matchup against the Vikings on Sunday.