Johnson (calf) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Johnson has missed the last four games due to a lingering calf injury, but he now has strung together back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 8 prep. There's an expectation from coach Dennis Allen that Johnson will return Sunday at Indianapolis, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. That said, Johnson may have to log a full practice Friday in order to avoid a designation for that contest. Fellow TE options Taysom Hill (chest) and Jimmy Graham (illness) also were limited Thursday, leaving the position in some flux for the Saints.