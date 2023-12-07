Johnson (quadricep) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Johnson matched his level of practice participation from Wednesday, so he may need to upgrade to full activity Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Panthers. If Johnson isn't able to play through the injury this weekend, the Saints would likely turn to a committee of Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham to fill snaps at tight end.
