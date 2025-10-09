Johnson (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.

With back-to-back capped sessions under his belt to begin Week 6 prep, Johnson has one more chance to prove the health of his ankle Friday before the Saints potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Patriots. He played through the issue during a Week 5 win versus the Giants and handled a typical 85 percent snap share, but he managed just two catches (on four targets) for 17 yards.