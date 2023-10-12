Johnson (calf) won't participate in Thursday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Johnson hasn't been able to practice in any capacity since suffering a calf injury in pregame warmups ahead of the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 4. Unless he's able to mix into drills at the Saints' final Week 6 practice Friday, Johnson will most likely miss a third consecutive game this Sunday at Houston. Foster Moreau served as the primary replacement for Johnson in the Saints' Week 5 win over the Patriots, starting at tight end and playing 48 of 72 (67 percent) of the snaps on offense, while finishing with a six-yard touchdown reception on his lone target.