Johnson reeled in one of two targets for nine yards during Saturday's 17-10 win over Cleveland.

Johnson took a step back following his two-touchdown performance against Atlanta last week. The 6-foot-4 receiving tight end dropped his first target late in the first quarter while laying out for a pass that likely should have been caught. What's worse, this drop led the ball to bounce up in the air for an easy interception to Browns safety Grant Delpit. Johnson's opportunities then fell to the wayside in Saturday's windy and frigid conditions, as the Saints attempted just seven passes while leaning into an option rushing attack over the final three quarters. Johnson still tied with wideout Keith Kirkwood for the team's third-most targets behind Rashid Shaheed (five) and running back Alvin Kamara (four). Johnson will look to bounce back against Philadelphia in Week 17.